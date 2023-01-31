The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable March 10, 2023 to stockholders of record February 10, 2023. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.54 per share, payable May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 124 years.

Woodward today announced that its Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.22 per share, up from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 7, 2023, for stockholders of record as of February 21, 2023.

Energizer Holdings announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2023.

Shutterstock, the end-to-end creative partner that supercharges storytelling with creative and technological innovation, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of outstanding common stock on January 30, 2023, payable on March 16, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023. This represents an increase of approximately 13% over the previous quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: IBM,GIS,WWD,ENR,SSTK

