Daily Dividend Report: IBM,ENR,HCA,PZZA,GM

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.66 per common share, payable March 9, 2024 to stockholders of record February 9, 2024. With the payment of the March 9, 2024 dividend, IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Energizer Holdings announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 14, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 21, 2024.

HCA today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2024.

Papa John's International today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable February 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2024. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a first-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable March 14, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on March 1, 2024. This represents a 33% increase over GM's previous quarterly dividend.

