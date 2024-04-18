Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on July 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2024.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of thirty-eight cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on June 17, 2024, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2875 per share for the first quarter, $1.15 annualized, payable on May 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2024. This dividend is a 2% increase over the first quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 65 cents per share, payable June 12 to shareholders of record May 10. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 52 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 503rd consecutive dividend payment.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HUM,SHW,DD,KMI,PPG

