The Board of Directors of Hubbell today declared a 9% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.88 per share, or $1.22 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2023.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 14, 2023. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

Cheniere Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435, $1.74 annualized, per common share, an increase of approximately 10% from the prior quarter, payable on November 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2023.

Kellanova today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on December 15, 2023, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023. The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2023. This is the 396th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925. It is the first dividend to be paid after the spin-off of WK Kellogg Co on October 2, 2023, and represents Kellanova's share of the dividend previously paid out by the larger, combined Company.

Leidos Holdings today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, a $0.02 increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on December 29, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HUBB,ETR,LNG,K,LDOS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.