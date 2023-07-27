The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.192 on the Common Stock and $1.083 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of 15% or $0.156 and $0.141 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared July 26, 2023, and are payable September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of August 18, 2023. It is the 374th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 155th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

Occidental announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton today declared a $0.455 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of approximately 5% over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2023. Andy Tometich, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We are pleased to once again increase our dividend. This increase represents our 14th consecutive year and 47th increase since going public in 1972 and highlights the conviction in our ability to generate cash flow. We remain confident in the long-term outlook for our Company and the opportunities for continued growth."

The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 16, 2023.

The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group today declared a cash dividend of $1.23 per share of its common stock, payable on September 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HSY,OXY,KWR,MPC,CI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.