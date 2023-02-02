Daily Dividend Report: HSY,DGX,ICE,BAC,PEP

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared January 31, 2023, and are payable March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2023. It is the 373rd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 154th consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today the Company's Board of Directors has authorized a 7.6% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.66 to $0.71 per share. The increase is effective with the dividend payable on April 24, 2023 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 10, 2023. With the increase, the annual dividend will be $2.84 per share. The company has raised its dividend annually since 2011.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced board authorization of its first quarter 2023 dividend of $0.42 per share, up 11% from its previous $0.38 per share quarterly dividend in 2022. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 16, 2023. ICE expects the annual total dividend for 2023 to be $1.68 per share.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.22 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 7 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $4.60 per share from $4.30 per share, which began with the June 2022 payment. This dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2022 marked the company's 50th consecutive annual dividend increase.

