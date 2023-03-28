Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 27.5 cents a share on March 27, 2023, will be paid May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2023. The May 15 payment will be the 379th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2023

Preferred Bank, one of the largest independent commercial banks in California, today reported that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share, payable on April 21, 2023 to holders of record on April 7, 2023.

NorthEast Community Bancorp announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about May 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2023.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 10, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of April 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HRL,SNX,PFBC,NECB,IVR

