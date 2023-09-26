Daily Dividend Report: HRL,AXP,ASA,FERG,GIS

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 27.5 cents a share on September 25, 2023, will be paid November 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2023. The November 15 payment will be the 381st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, payable on November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 6, 2023.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals declared a distribution of $0.01 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on November 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2023. The Company has paid uninterrupted distributions since 1959.

Ferguson declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75, having transitioned from a semi-annual distribution schedule earlier in the fiscal year. This implies a 9% increase, as compared to a quarter of the prior year's total dividend, and will be paid on November 15, 2023 to shareholders on the register as of October 6, 2023. This brings the full year dividend to $3.00, a growth of 9% for the year.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.59 per share, payable November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 125 years.

