The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Board of Directors declares a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common stock, payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2023.

West Pharmaceutical Services, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved a second-quarter 2023 dividend of $0.19 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 26, 2023.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, March 2, 2023, approved the fiscal year 2023 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023.

Tri-Continental today declared a first quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2900 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock. Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on March 21, 2023 to Common Stockholders of record on March 13, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 10, 2023. The $0.2900 per share ordinary income distribution on the Common Stock is in accordance with the Corporation's distribution policy. The Corporation has paid dividends on its common stock for 79 consecutive years.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable March 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023. The cash dividend represents a 9% increase from the $0.32 per share quarterly dividend paid during 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HPE,WST,MDT,TY,WH

