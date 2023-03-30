Daily Dividend Report: HONE,GBCI,PWR,MKC,IDCC

HarborOne Bancorp, the holding company of HarborOne Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, which represents an increase of $0.005 per share, or 7%, compared to its most recent dividend paid on January 17, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2023. "We are very pleased to provide a 7% increase to the quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company's common stock from $0.07 to $0.075 commencing in the first quarter of 2023," said Joseph F. Casey, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The dividend increase is supported by our current and projected earnings as we continue executing our business plan." The increased quarterly dividend level equates to an annualized dividend rate of $0.30 per common share.

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 29, 2023, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 152 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on April 20, 2023, to owners of record on April 11, 2023.

Quanta Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.08 per share, or a rate of $0.32 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 10, 2023.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on its common stocks, payable April 24, 2023 to shareholders of record April 10, 2023. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.56 per share represents an increase of 5% over the annual dividend of $1.48 per share paid in fiscal year 2022. This is the 99th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on April 26, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2023.

