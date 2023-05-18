Daily Dividend Report: HES,WMS,CSCO,MDLZ,APD

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 43.75 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on June 30, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2023.

Advanced Drainage Systems, a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a total annual cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.56 per share, a 17% increase over the prior year dividend amount. Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, "The 17% increase in the cash dividend is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business." The quarterly cash dividend amount of $0.14 per share will be paid on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per common share to be paid on July 26, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

