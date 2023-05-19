The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $2.09 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 1, 2023. This is the 145th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The board of directors of NextEra Energy declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4675 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2023.

Yum! Brands, Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.605 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 9, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2023.

Halliburton declared a 2023 second quarter dividend of sixteen cents per share on the Company's common stock payable on June 28, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

LyondellBasell today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, representing a 5 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2023 dividend. The dividend will be paid June 6, 2023 to shareholders of record May 30, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of May 26, 2023. "2023 marks our 13th consecutive year of annual dividend growth. Our increasing dividend demonstrates our ongoing commitment to deliver strong returns for LyondellBasell shareholders. It is also aligned with our long-term target of returning 70 percent of free cash flow to shareholders that we shared at our Capital Markets Day," said Peter Vanacker, CEO of LyondellBasell. "We will continue our balanced approach to capital deployment as we establish our leadership in creating solutions for everyday sustainable living."

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HD,NEE,YUM,HAL,LYB

