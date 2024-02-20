Daily Dividend Report: HD,KBR,GGG,NUE,K

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results. The Company announced that its board of directors approved a 7.7% increase in its quarterly dividend to $2.25 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $9.00 per share. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 7, 2024. This is the 148th consecutive quarter the Company has paid a cash dividend.

KBR announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on April 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25.5 cents per common share, payable on May 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024. The Company has approximately 168.4 million shares outstanding.

The Board of Directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on March 28, 2024 and is Nucor's 204th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Kellanova today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.56 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The ex-dividend date is February 29, 2024. This is the 397th dividend that Kellanova, previously Kellogg Company, has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

