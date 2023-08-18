Daily Dividend Report: HD, MDT, FDX, HUM, PH

The Home Depot declared a second-quarter cash dividend of $2.09 per share. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on August 31, 2023. This is the 146th consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Medtronic (MDT) approved an increase in the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 versus the prior year, raising the quarterly amount to $0.69 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2023.

FedEx Corp. (FDX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable October 2, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2023.

Humana (HUM) has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on October 27, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Parker Hannifin (PH) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023. The dividend is payable September 8, 2023.

