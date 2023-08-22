Halliburton announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2023 third quarter dividend of sixteen cents a share on the Company's common stock payable on September 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.

SS&C Technologies Holdings today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.24 per share, up from $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2023.

On August 21, 2023, the Raymond James Financial Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.42 per share, payable October 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 2, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Belden today declared a quarterly dividend to holders of common stock of $0.05 per share payable on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2023.

Vector Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to holders of record as of September 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: HAL,SSNC,RJF,BDC,VGR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.