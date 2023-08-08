Barrick Gold announced the declaration of a dividend of $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The Q2 2023 dividend will be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2023.

Coterra's Board of Directors approved a quarterly base dividend of $0.20 per share, which will be paid on August 31, 2023 to holders of record on August 17, 2023.

IFF declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of its common stock, payable on October 5, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2023.

Skyworks has declared a cash dividend of $0.68 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a 10% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 19, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 29, 2023.

Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) has decided to pay a dividend of $0.08 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable September 1, 2023, to all common shareholders of record on August 18, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GOLD, CTRA, IFF, SWKS, TECH

