Daily Dividend Report: GM,RTX,IBM,HON,ETN

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a second-quarter 2023 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.09 per share payable June 15, 2023, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on June 2, 2023.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock, which represents an increase of 7.3 percent over the prior quarter's dividend amount. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 19, 2023. "The increase in our dividend reflects our long history of delivering incremental value to our shareholders," said Raytheon Technologies Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes. "Demand across both our commercial and defense businesses remains strong and our earnings continue to grow. We maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation and are on track to return at least $20 billion of capital to shareholders in the four years following the merger." Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The IBM board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.66 per common share, payable June 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of May 10, 2023. This is the 28th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.03 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2023, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2023.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2023. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

