Daily Dividend Report: GLPI,APD,HPQ,FMNB,ORI

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.705 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022. The fourth quarter 2021 regular way cash dividend was $0.67 per share of the Company's common stock.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.

HP has declared a cash dividend of $0.2625 per share on the company's common stock, representing an increase of approximately 5% from the prior dividend. The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2023, is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 14, 2022. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

On November 22, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, representing a 21% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 9, 2022 and is payable to shareholders on December 30, 2022.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 5, 2022. That brings the full year's regular cash dividend to 92 cents per share for 2022 compared to 88 cents paid in 2021. 2022 marks the 41st consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 81st year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

