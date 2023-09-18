News & Insights

GGG

Daily Dividend Report: GGG,RL,MPWR,EQR,RC

September 18, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 23.5 cents per common share, payable on November 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2023. The Company has approximately 169.0 million shares outstanding.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023.

Monolithic Power Systems, a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions, today announced its third quarter dividend of $1.00 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023. The dividend will be paid on October 13, 2023.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on October 13, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 26, 2023.

Ready Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This dividend is payable on October 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2023.

