GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.013 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend will be paid on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2023.

H.B. Fuller today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.205 per share of common stock, payable on August 3, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2023. H.B. Fuller has paid quarterly cash dividends on its common stock for 55 consecutive years.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended June 30, 2023. Unitholders of record on July 17, 2023 will receive a distribution amounting to $3,737,500 or $0.325 per unit payable July 25, 2023.

A-Mark Precious Metals, a leading fully integrated precious metals platform, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on July 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GFL,FUL,MVO,AMRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.