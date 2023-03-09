Daily Dividend Report: GD,AXP,TGT,PM,AMT

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 14, 2023. This is the 26th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 4.8% increase over last year's dividend.

The Board of Directors of American Express approved the repurchase of up to 120 million common shares, in accordance with the company's capital plans that are, from time to time, reviewed and not objected to by the Federal Reserve. This authorization replaces the approximately 36 million common shares of common stock remaining from the previous Board authorization in 2019. Separately, the Board of Directors approved a $0.08 - or 15 percent - increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, consistent with the planned increase discussed in the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings release. The dividend was raised to $0.60 per common share, from $0.52, payable on May 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 7, 2023.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 17, 2023. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company's 223rd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.27 per common share, payable on April 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 22, 2023.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.56 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on April 28, 2023 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

