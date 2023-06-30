Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 28, 2023, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 153 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on July 20, 2023, to owners of record on July 11, 2023.

Sandstorm Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's third quarterly cash dividend for 2023 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 18, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2023. The ex-dividend date is July 10, 2023.

The New York Times' Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.11 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2023.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GBCI,SAND,GE,NYT,BKU

