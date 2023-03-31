The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023. "I'm pleased to announce a first quarter dividend of 34 cents per share," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "Based on the March 29, 2023 closing price of $26.26 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.36 per share represents an attractive yield of 5.18% for our shareholders."

Sandstorm Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's second quarterly cash dividend for 2023 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 17, 2023.

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02483 per common share, an annualized amount of $0.29791 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 28, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FNLC,SAND,AYI,GWRS

