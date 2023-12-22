Daily Dividend Report: FNLC,PLPC,DGICA,WSBF,NECB

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 35 cents per share. This fourth quarter dividend is payable January 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of January 8, 2024. "I'm pleased to announce a fourth quarter dividend of 35 cents per share", remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "The quarterly dividend continues to be an important part of the value we offer our shareholders. Based on the December 20, 2023 closing price of $27.99 per share, the annualized dividend of $1.40 per share represents an attractive yield of 5.00%."

The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products on December 13, 2023, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable January 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024.

Donegal Group reported today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company's Class A common stock and $0.1525 per share of the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends are payable on February 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2024.

On December 21, 2023, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 8, 2024.

NorthEast Community Bancorp announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about February 5, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 3, 2024.

