FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on January 19, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022. This is the fifth consecutive year that FMC has increased its dividend. Since establishing its current dividend policy in December 2018, FMC has increased dividends at a compound annual growth rate of 10 percent.

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation, an increase of 10 percent over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023, to holders of record on January 20, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable January 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 29, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty cents per share of common stock, payable February 17, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 20, 2023. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 29 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Pinnacle West Capital's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.865 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FMC,CVS,XEL,CAT,PNW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.