Flowserve, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.13 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 15, 2023.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023. This represents a 10% increase from that paid in each of the previous four quarters.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023, with a payment date of January 24, 2023.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 23, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In fiscal 2022, Applied returned $6.98 billion, or 151 percent of free cash flow, to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $4.9 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FLS,LLY,AMGN,ORCL,AMAT

