The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share of outstanding common stock payable December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2023. This represents a 5% increase compared to quarterly payments of $0.39 per share paid by the company since March 2020.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend of $0.90 is payable on December 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 28, 2023. The annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 50 years.

OGE Energy, the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.4182 per common share of stock, to be paid on October 27, 2023, to shareholders of record on October 10, 2023.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on October 27, 2023 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of October 5, 2023.

Waterstone Financial today announced a strategic decision to reduce its dividend payout as part of a broader initiative to optimize capital allocation. This move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value through stock buybacks, which we believe will generate long-term benefits for both Waterstone and its shareholders. Today the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable November 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FE,SPGI,OGE,IVR,WSBF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.