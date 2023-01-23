Daily Dividend Report: FELE,KR,HTLF,HBAN,SJM

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share payable February 16, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2023. This represents a 15 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend. "This dividend increase will mark the 31st consecutive year that Franklin Electric has increased its dividend, demonstrating its commitment to returning cash to shareholders and confidence in the outlook of the business," commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share to be paid on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 14% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

Heartland Financial USA, operating under the brand name HTLF, announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, an increase of $0.02 or 7 percent from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Huntington Bancshares announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable April 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 20, 2023.

The J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $1.02 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 10, 2023.

