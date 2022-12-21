Freeport-McMoRan announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on February 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework.

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on March 2, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2023.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2023.

Fulton Financial today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of fifteen cents per share on its common stock, payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023.

Two Harbors Investment, an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: FCX,CAG,BKU,FULT,TWO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.