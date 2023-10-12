Daily Dividend Report: FAST,ORC,RTX,PAYX,LH

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid in cash on November 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2023. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions. We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Orchid Island Capital announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of October 2023. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid November 28, 2023 to holders of record of the Company's common stock on October 31, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of October 30, 2023. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on November 15, 2023.

RTX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 59 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 14, 2023 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2023. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.89 per share payable November 28, 2023 to shareholders of record November 14, 2023.

Labcorp, a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 12, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2023.

