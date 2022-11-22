Daily Dividend Report: EXR,ADI,HRL,AGI,VVV

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2022 dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2022.

The Analog Devices Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced a 6 percent increase to the annual dividend to shareholders, marking the 57th consecutive annual dividend increase. The annual dividend on the common stock of the corporation was raised to $1.10 per share from $1.04 per share.

The Board of Directors authorized the first quarterly dividend of 27.50 cents a share to be paid on Feb. 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 17, 2023. The Feb. 15 payment will be the 378th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Alamos Gold today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The Company has paid dividends for 13 consecutive years during which time $285 million has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, including $48 million thus far in 2022.

The dividend is payable on December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2022.

Valvoline today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2, 2022.

