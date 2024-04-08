Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2024. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

CF Bankshares, the parent of CFBank, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2024.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2024. Unitholders of record on April 15, 2024 will receive a distribution amounting to $3,795,000 or $0.330 per unit payable April 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors of GE Aerospace today declared a $0.28 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2024. The ex-dividend date is April 12, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ETR,CFBK,MVO,GE

