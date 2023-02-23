Daily Dividend Report: ETN,TMO,DE,A,SYY

Markets
February 23, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per ordinary share, an increase of 6% over its last quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2023. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share payable on April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2023. This reflects a 17% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.30.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable May 8, 2023, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 5 cents per share over the previous level.

Agilent Technologies today announced a quarterly dividend of 22.5 cents per share of common stock will be paid on April 26, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 4, 2023.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share, payable on April 28, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 6, 2023.

