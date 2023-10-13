Daily Dividend Report: EQT, AVNT, SKT, QCOM, NEE

EQT Corporation (EQT) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1575 per share, payable on December 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2023.
Avient (AVNT) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five and three-quarters cents ($0.2575) per share on the common stock outstanding, representing the thirteenth consecutive annual increase. The $0.2575 per share will be paid on January 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. On an annualized basis, the dividend will increase from $0.99 to $1.03 per share on the common stock outstanding.
Tanger Outlets (SKT) approved a 6.1% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $0.98 to $1.04 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on November 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on October 31, 2023.
Qualcomm (QCOM) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per common share, payable on December 14, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2023.
NextEra Energy (NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4675 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 24, 2023.
