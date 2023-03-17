Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 27, 2023. The annualized dividend of $2.65 per share is a 6.0% increase over the Company's 2022 common share dividend.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on May 1, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023. The May 1, 2023 dividend will be the 202nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock. As previously disclosed in February, the Company's annualized common dividend of $1.68 per share in 2023 represents a 10.5% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.52 per share in 2022.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.6825 per share payable on April 21, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2023.

The board of directors of Lennox, a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of common stock, payable April 14, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Starwood Property Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EQR,UDR,ROP,LII,STWD

