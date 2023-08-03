Equinix (EQIX) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $3.41 per share on its common stock. The quarterly common stock dividend will be paid on September 20, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2023.

CME Group declared a third-quarter dividend of $1.10 per share. The dividend is payable September 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2023.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) announced a $0.42 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2023, which is up 11% from the $0.38 per share dividend paid in the third quarter of 2022. The cash dividend is payable on September 29, 2023 to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2023.

ADM's (ADM) Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 45.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 6, 2023, to shareholders of record on Aug. 16, 2023.

Dominion Energy (D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on Sept. 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 1, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EQIX, CME, ICE, ADM, D

