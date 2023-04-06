Daily Dividend Report: EPD,TT,LH,EME,SLP

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the first quarter of 2023 of $0.49 per unit, or $1.96 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly distribution will be paid May 12, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business April 28, 2023. This distribution represents a 5.4 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the first quarter of 2022.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per ordinary share, or $3.00 per share annualized. The dividend is payable June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 2, 2023. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Labcorp, a leading global life sciences company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 8, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2023.

Simulations Plus' Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

