Daily Dividend Report: EPD,CFBK,STAG,UTG,JFIN

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the second quarter of 2023 of $0.50 per unit, or $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis. This quarterly distribution will be paid August 14, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business July 31, 2023. This distribution represents a 5.3 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the second quarter of 2022 and a 2.0 percent increase over the distribution declared for the first quarter of 2023. This year marks the partnership's 25th consecutive year of distribution growth. Enterprise repurchased 2.9 million of its common units in the open market during the second quarter of 2023 for a total purchase price of approximately $75 million. Inclusive of these purchases, the partnership has utilized 41 percent of its authorized $2.0 billion buyback program.

CF Bankshares today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2023.

The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial maintained the monthly common stock dividend at $0.122500 and declared the following third quarter common stock dividends. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2023.

The Reaves Utility Income Fund announced today the next three, monthly, distributions at a rate of $0.19 per common share per month, unchanged from the per share rate paid for the previous quarter. As of July 5, 2023, the Fund's market price was $27.83 per share and its net asset value was $27.80 per share. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2023.

Jiayin Group, a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that its board of directors approved the payment of a cash dividend of US$0.10 per ordinary share, or US$0.40 per American depositary share. The holders of the Company's ordinary shares shown on the Company's record at the close of trading on July 28, 2023 will be entitled to these dividends. These shareholders are expected to receive the payments of dividends on or around August 2, 2023. Dividends to the Company's ADS holders are expected to be paid through the Depositary on or around August 16, 2023. The aggregate amount of cash to be distributed for the dividends is expected to be approximately US$21.5 million.

