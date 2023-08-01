Daily Dividend Report: ENB,FANG,TROW,PAYC,GPN

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2023 dividend.

Diamondback announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a base cash dividend of $0.84 per common share for the second quarter of 2023 payable on August 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2023.

T. Rowe Price Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share payable September 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2023.

Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on September 11, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2023.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023.

