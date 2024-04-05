EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2024 to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2024. EMCOR Group is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to common stockholders of record on May 31, 2024.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the first quarter of 2024 of $0.515 per unit, or $2.06 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Tuesday, May 14, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Tuesday, April 30, 2024. This distribution represents a 5.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2023.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable May 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024. As of April 2, 2024, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 11.0 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EME,FTV,MMS,EPD,LNN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.