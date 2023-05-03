Est—e Lauder will pay a quarterly dividend of $.66 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock on June 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on June 30, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend of $0.90 is payable on June 12, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2023. The annualized dividend rate is $3.60 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 50 years.

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.265 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 10 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.06 per share from $4.60 per share, which will begin with the June 2023 payment. This dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2023 marks the company's 51st consecutive annual dividend increase.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per common share, payable on June 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the March 1, 2023 dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EL,KHC,SPGI,PEP,ENB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.