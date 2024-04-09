Ellington Financial (EFC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on May 28, 2024 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2024.

Ellington Residential (EARN) has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on May 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2024.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.250 per common share, representing a 1.2% month-over-month increase. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $3.00 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.916 per common share from the second quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable May 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EFC, EARN, ADC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.