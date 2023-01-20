Daily Dividend Report: ED,PAYX,NRG,TRGP,TXN

Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of 81 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of February 15, 2023, an annualized increase of 8 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.16 a share. "The 49th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers during the clean energy transition," said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of between 60% and 70% of its adjusted earnings.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.79 per share payable February 23, 2023 to shareholders of record February 9, 2023.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.3775 per share, or $1.51 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year, in line with the Company's previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2023.

Targa Resources announced its quarterly dividend on common shares with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022. Targa announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, or $1.40 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This cash dividend will be paid February 15, 2023 on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2023.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.24 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on Jan. 31, 2023.

