Daily Dividend Report: ECL,KDP,LLY,ZTS,MDLZ,VZ

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared an 8% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.57 per common share, to be paid January 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 19, 2023. This increase results in a new indicated annual cash dividend of $2.28 per share in 2024 and represents Ecolab's 32nd consecutive annual dividend rate increase. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 87 consecutive years.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.215 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on January 19, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 5, 2024.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has announced a 15% increase in its quarterly dividend and declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2024 of $1.30 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.432 per share for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 15% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2023. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 1, 2024, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International, today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 66.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2024. "We are committed to delivering value to our customers and shareholders as we execute on our focused network strategy," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "Our financial discipline and strong cash flow continue to put the company in a position for the Board to declare a quarterly dividend." Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $8.2 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

