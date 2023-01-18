On January 17, 2023, the Board of Directors of Enterprise Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share to be paid on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023. The 2023 dividend rate represents a 12.2% increase over the 2022 dividend rate.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on March 23, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023.

F.N.B. Corporation announced it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2023.

Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.30 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Wednesday, February 15 to shareholders of record January 31, 2023

Acadia Realty Trust today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash dividend of $0.18 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 14, 2023 to holders of record as of March 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EBTC,QCOM,FNB,AOS,AKR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.