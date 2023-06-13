News & Insights

Markets
DX

Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGNC,BHE,HEI,ORCL

June 13, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Dynex Capital announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for June 2023. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 23, 2023.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for June 2023. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on July 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock. The dividend is HEICO's 90th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2023 to all shareholders of record on July 3, 2023.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2023, with a payment date of July 26, 2023.

Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGNC,BHE,HEI,ORCL
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGNC,BHE,HEI,ORCL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DX
AGNC
BHE
HEI
ORCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.