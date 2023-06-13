Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGNC,BHE,HEI,ORCL

Dynex Capital announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for June 2023. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 23, 2023.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for June 2023. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on July 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.10 per share cash dividend payable on all shares of its Class A Common Stock and its Common Stock. The dividend is HEICO's 90th consecutive semiannual cash dividend since 1979. The dividend is payable on July 17, 2023 to all shareholders of record on July 3, 2023.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 12, 2023, with a payment date of July 26, 2023.

