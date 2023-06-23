Daily Dividend Report: DTE,AIT,ABBV,LEN,MATX

The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 18, 2023.

Applied Industrial Technologies Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on August 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2023.

The board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.48 per share. The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2023. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 270 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.375 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on July 21, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a third quarter dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend represents a one-cent, or 3.2%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 7, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2023.

