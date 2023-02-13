Markets
DOV

Daily Dividend Report: DOV,AEE,GE,MAR,ITW

February 13, 2023 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share, payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 63 cents per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 59 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $2.52 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.36 per share.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 6, 2023.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.31 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend equates to $5.24 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

Daily Dividend Report: DOV,AEE,GE,MAR,ITWVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DOV,AEE,GE,MAR,ITW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOV
AEE
GE
MAR
ITW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.