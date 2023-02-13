The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.505 per share, payable on March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 63 cents per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarterly cash dividend of 59 cents per share, resulting in an annualized equivalent dividend rate of $2.52 per share. The previous annualized equivalent dividend rate was $2.36 per share.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2023. The ex-dividend date is March 6, 2023.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.31 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend equates to $5.24 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DOV,AEE,GE,MAR,ITW

