Daily Dividend Report: DGX,GIS,XP,SLF,ACM

Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on January 31, 2024 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 17, 2024.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.59 per share, payable February 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 10, 2024. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 125 years.

XP, a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a cash dividend of US$0.73 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 22, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 13, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.78 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable December 29, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2023. This represents a 3 cent increase to the amount paid in the previous quarter.

AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved increases to both its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion and its quarterly dividend program by 22% to $0.22 per share. The increased share repurchase authorization builds on the $1.8 billion of shares repurchased since September 2020, which has reduced shares outstanding by 19%.

The increased dividend as declared by the Board, which will be reflected in its next dividend payment on January 19, 2024, to stockholders of record on January 4, 2024, is consistent with the Company's commitment to annual double-digit increases in the per share value of its dividend.

