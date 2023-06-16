Dell Technologies announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share, which will be payable on Aug. 4 to shareholders of record as of July 25. Dell increased its annual cash dividend by 12% to $1.48 per common share following board approval in March of this year.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.90 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 25, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 21, 2023.

Monolithic Power Systems, a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions, today announced its second quarter dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 14, 2023.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the second quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on July 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 26, 2023.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.6825 per share payable on July 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on July 10, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DELL,WSM,MPWR,EQR,ROP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.